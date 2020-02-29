KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 29

There is now a reward for information in the deadly shooting of a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls. The ATF is offering 15-thousand dollars and Domino’s Pizza is offering 10 thousand for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Investigators are still trying to find out more information and reach out to everyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Racers will have a sticky situation on their hands, and their wheels, at the W-H Lyon Fairgrounds today. Crews have placed dozens of gallons of syrup on the floor of the Expo Building ahead today’s Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races. The syrup provides traction for the racers, who are hoping the event generates interest among fans for the upcoming racing season. Registration for the Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races runs from 10 a.m. to noon, hot laps from 12-2 p.m., heat races from 3-6 p.m. and the main events at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 at the Expo Building. Children 10 and under get in for $10.

Here are Saturday’s Boredom Busters:

Businesses at Lake Lorraine on the west side of Sioux Falls are celebrating leap year by offering deals, free activities and giveaways. Leap Day at Lake Lorraine goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors at a pop-up shop located at 2400 S. Marion Road will offer gluten-free baked goods, crafts, fresh coffee, skin care and beauty products.

Stan Houston Equipment in Sioux Falls is hosting a Woodworking & Power Tool Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live demonstrations on the latest technology and tools throughout the day. Stan Houston Equipment is located at 3020 W. 12th Street.

The Brookings Kiwanis Club is hosting Pancake Day in the Community Life Center at First United Methodist Church in Brookings. Serving time is 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $8. Kids 5 and under eat for free.

The Roosevelt High School Band is hosting a Mattress Fundraiser. Band members are selling name-brand mattresses of all sizes, styles and prices from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Roosevelt High School. They’ll even deliver your new mattress to your home within a couple of weeks.