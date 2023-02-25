SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls mansion will remain standing for a little longer.

Former Senator Jim Abourezk has died.

Ukrainians in KELOLAND reflect on Russian invasion.

Sioux Falls police roll out tickets following latest batch of winter weather.

The Sioux Empire Home Show is this weekend.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.