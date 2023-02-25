SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls mansion will remain standing for a little longer.

UPDATE: Federal judge asks 28-day delay in mansion lawsuit

Former Senator Jim Abourezk has died.

Family announces former Senator Jim Abourezk enters hospice care

Ukrainians in KELOLAND reflect on Russian invasion.

Ukraine invasion anniversary: ‘They keep killing us, we keep fighting’

Sioux Falls police roll out tickets following latest batch of winter weather.

Move it or lose it

The Sioux Empire Home Show is this weekend.

Sioux Empire Home Show this weekend

