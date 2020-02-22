KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 22

Lincoln County is looking to build a jail of its own. The county commission has approved a resolution to issue a $50-million dollar bond to finance a Public Safety Center, which would include a 200-bed jail. The county says they’re spending 5-thousand dollars a day housing inmates in other facilities, so it makes sense to build their own jail, instead.

Nearly two dozen farmers and their tractors lined up in Elkton Friday outside the United Parish church to pay their final respects to Christopher Bauman. He died in a grain bin accident earlier this week while checking his corn. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family.

Here are Saturday’s Boredom Busters:

You can check out more than 230 home-related exhibits this weekend at the Sioux Empire Home Show in the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7. Free for children 12 and under.

The Outdoor Campus is Sioux Falls is hosting a Raptor Rendezvous. There will be three presentations on raptors and falconry starting at 5 p.m. There will also be open house activities. The event is free and no registration is required. The Outdoor Campus is located in Sertoma Park.

The University of Sioux Falls Theatre Department presents Loving Arms. The performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Meredith Auditorium of the Jeschke Fine Arts Center on the USF campus. Tickets are $15, students and children get $5 off.