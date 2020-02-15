KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 15

A 20 year old man died in a three-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls overnight. It happened just before midnight at 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Three other people were injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First responders were called to a crash in northwest Minnehaha County around 9:00 Friday night. The crash happened along a wind-swept area of 245th Street and Highway 19, north of Humboldt. The crash is still under investigation.

Rapid City businessman Kent Duane Anderson pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday to fraud charges for allegedly selling thousands of tons of seeds that turned out not to be organic to wholesalers.

Check out today’s activities in Saturday’s boredom busters.