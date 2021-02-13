KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 13

On the Go
Posted: / Updated:

Our bitterly cold weekend isn’t just taking a toll on people, but pipes as well. Local plumbing and cleaning companies have been busy responding to homes and businesses dealing with frozen pipes. A pipe that’s been exposed to the cold can burst, much to the expensive and messy surprise of homeowners.

Even when the visibility is clear, it can still be a dangerous time to be a snow plow driver in South Dakota. The Department of Public Safety reports five crashes involving cars running into D-O-T plows since Thursday. Four of those crashes resulted in tickets. The most common type of crashes are rear-end collisions when people don’t realize that plows are moving at no more than 35-miles an hour. Getting side-swiped, or clipped, by passing vehicles are also a hazard for plow operators.

Nearly one year ago, Jaren Fountain died in a crash on Minnesota Avenue. Jaren’s mom and step-dad say he had a love for shoes, especially ones that are colorful and unique. To help keep his memory alive, the Orthopedic Institute is once again hosting a shoe and sock drive to benefit kids at the Children’s home Society.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 