KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 13

Our bitterly cold weekend isn’t just taking a toll on people, but pipes as well. Local plumbing and cleaning companies have been busy responding to homes and businesses dealing with frozen pipes. A pipe that’s been exposed to the cold can burst, much to the expensive and messy surprise of homeowners.

Even when the visibility is clear, it can still be a dangerous time to be a snow plow driver in South Dakota. The Department of Public Safety reports five crashes involving cars running into D-O-T plows since Thursday. Four of those crashes resulted in tickets. The most common type of crashes are rear-end collisions when people don’t realize that plows are moving at no more than 35-miles an hour. Getting side-swiped, or clipped, by passing vehicles are also a hazard for plow operators.

Nearly one year ago, Jaren Fountain died in a crash on Minnesota Avenue. Jaren’s mom and step-dad say he had a love for shoes, especially ones that are colorful and unique. To help keep his memory alive, the Orthopedic Institute is once again hosting a shoe and sock drive to benefit kids at the Children’s home Society.

