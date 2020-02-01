KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s everything you need to know as you begin February!

Protesters will take to the streets of Sioux Falls today to voice their opposition to measures in the legislature that would affect the transgender community. One of the bills would make it a crime for any medical professional to perform gender-affirming procedures on children under the age of 16.

Protesters will march from Nelson Park to Fawick park for a series of speeches.

Local baseball coach and former Sioux Falls Canaries player Juan Thomas is facing rape and child pornography charges. According to court documents, the rape charge against Thomas involves a 10-year-old child.

He also faces 10 counts of child pornography possession.

The Sioux Falls Street Department is receiving 30-40 reports of new potholes in the city every day. Crews are making progress filling the holes, but for the most part, the fixes are only temporary.

