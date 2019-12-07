KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday December 7

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

JazzFest, the longtime Sioux Falls outdoor concert series, will not be happening next summer. The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society announced Friday that JazzFest is going on hiatus. Fewer people have been attending the concerts in recent years. So organizers say they’re taking a step back, for now.

South Dakota high school football could be undergoing another major re-alignment in the coming years. An advisory committee is proposing going from the current seven class system back to five, because some feel right now, the competition is too watered down.

KELOLAND skiers and snowboarders will have to wait a little longer before they can hit the slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley. A broken water line prevented the Great Bear staff from firing-up their snow guns this week. So, weather permitting, the plan is to start manufacturing snow Sunday night. The goal is to open Great Bear next weekend.

In Boredom Busters, Bring your Christmas wish list and enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the Great Plains Zoo. Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a sweet treat, listen to holiday carolers, make a holiday craft and meet animals up-close from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission. Plus, While you’re at the zoo, enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the