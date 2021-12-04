KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, December 4

Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred just after 4 o’clock this morning. The scene is at 57th and Baneberry, west of Marion Road in Sioux Falls. Police shut-down traffic in the area while they worked the scene.

Authorities in Michigan have arrested the parents of the teenager who’s accused in a deadly school shooting earlier in the week. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James E. White told a news conference the couple “were aided in getting into the building,” and that a person who helped them may also face charges.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls is going up quicker than expected. The 3-million square foot building is now fully-enclosed, as work begins on the interior walls as well as electrical and mechanical systems. Sioux Falls officials say the mild weather has been a big help in keeping the project on-schedule in spite of supply chain bottlenecks affecting much of the construction industry.

