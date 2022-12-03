SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Ellsworth Air Force Base gets a look at the new B-21 stealth bomber.

Pentagon unveils new nuclear stealth bomber after years of secrecy

High building material costs make construction sites targets for thieves.

Putting the hammer down on construction site thieves

How a new South Dakota dispensary is doing in its first week.

How medical cannabis has helped one Sioux Falls resident’s pain

Get into the Christmas spirit with a living nativity scene.

The Christmas nativity scene comes to life Saturday night

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: December 3rd

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.