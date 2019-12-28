KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, December 28

Streets are turning slushy and slippery in Sioux Falls. Authorities are investigating a pair of crashes from last night, before the weather turned bad. The first crash took place around 8:30 at 49th and Kiwanis, where police responded to a call of a rollover. Police say there were no serious injuries related to the crash and no one’s been charged. Then about an hour later, two vehicles crashed on Interstate 29 near Benson Road. Police say there were no serious injuries from this crash, either. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The town of Mitchell is bracing for heavy snow this weekend. The company Snow Technologies is loading up trucks with a special salt mixture. White salt is mixed with bi-products from rum and vodka to help it melt ice at a lower temperature.

Here are Saturday’s Boredom Busters:

If you’re looking to catch a local holiday light show and help out a good cause, a local car wash has your covered. Silverstar is hosting the Winter Wonder-Wash at its East 10th Street location. The show and car washes start every night at 5 p.m. and run through New Year’s Eve. It costs $15 to enter. Unlimited members can go in for free. Proceeds go to the Silverstar Community Foundation a non-profit which helps local families in-need.

Enjoy holiday lights in Garretson, SD. Light the Park is a free display in Split Rock Park from 5-10 p.m.

The two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open in Sioux Falls. They’re located on East Chambers Street by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and on North Lyon Boulevard, west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgounds. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m. The drop-offs are closed on New Year’s Day.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.