KELOLAND On the Go, Saturday December 21

A man wanted in connection to a homicide in western KELOLAND is now in custody. Authorities in Rapid City have arrested 26-year-old Colton Bagola. Bagola was wanted in connection to a homicide on Tuesday on the Pine Ridge Reservation. At the time, the Oglala Sioux Tribal police said he was considered armed and dangerous.

The wet year in KELOLAND is contributing to dangers on the ice at some South Dakota lakes. It takes about 4 inches of ice to safely support a person on the lake. Five inches for a snowmobile or ATV and more than a foot for a truck.

These are the Boredom Busters for Saturday:

It’s the first full day of skiing, snowboarding and tubing at Great Bear Ski Valley. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. College ID Night starts at 5 p.m. Lazer Tubing goes from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting Fire + Ice 2019 featuring an outdoor molten iron pour, plus hot cider and a great view of Winter Wonderland in Falls Park. The free event goes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. BronzeAge is located at 1110 N. Weber Avenue.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo. It starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.