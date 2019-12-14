KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday December 14

Happy Saturday, this is KELOLAND On the Go with all you need to know for news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters coming up for you today.

Sioux Falls police hope new surveillance videos will help them catch the people responsible for several robberies this week. This video is from the Jokerz Casino along Minnesota Avenue which was robbed Wednesday night. The suspect wore some kind of mask during the robbery. He’s also suspected of robbing two gas stations this week.

Police also released this video of the robbery at Happy Jacks Casino along East Arrowhead Parkway. Investigators say a man walked into the casino with “a towel on his head” and demanded cash. Police don’t believe the suspect was armed. Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Sioux Falls police.

The closings of a pair of clinics and lab test providers in Sioux Falls are raising questions among the patients they serve. Signs on the Quick Health Urgent Care and Any Lab Test Now locations on 26th Street and on Lousie Avenue both say they’re closed. A former clinic employee tells KELOLAND News they learned about the closures a week ago. KELOLAND News contacted the clinical director.

In Boredom Busters, REACH Literacy is hosting a Pajama Party with Mrs. Claus. Wear your best pajamas and enjoy storytime, donuts and an indoor snowball fight starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $3. REACH Literacy is located at 2101 W. 41st Street Suite 23.

