KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, December 12

The FDA last night approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. South Dakota Health officials are expecting to receive enough vaccine for 7,800 people in the first round of doses. It’s now a matter of when the vaccine will be administered.

The biggest road construction project in Sioux Falls fully opens to traffic this morning. Crews poured the last of the concrete Friday for the $36-million-dollar 26th street bridge project. The bridge features two lanes in each direction and turning lanes designed to keep traffic moving.

It’s a big weekend for the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls. The theater reopened last night showing movies to audiences for the first time in thirty years. While it’s an important milestone for the theater’s revival, other downtown businesses are expected to benefit, as well.

