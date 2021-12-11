KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, December 11

Snow-removal equipment in Sioux Falls has been fitted with tracking devices called Automatic Vehicle Locators. Now, the city can follow the progress of crews in real-time, and make snow cleanup much more efficient. The AVL’s can also tell the city how much chemical crews are applying to the streets.

An early morning fire chased a Dell Rapids family out of their home. Crews responded to the fire on LaDelle Avenue just after one o’clock this morning. Everyone inside got out safely, but one family member was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Sioux Falls snow removal teams were out as early as 4:00 in the morning Friday. But the prep work for the storm began long before then. Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen has a new tool this winter, a flusher truck that contains salt brine, which hit the streets long before the snow. The salt brine solution works up to a week after application.