SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Lincoln County courthouse is looking to expand.

Lincoln County approves funding for new courthouse

A USD basketball player is behind bars.

USD basketball player arrested on rape charge

Winter is here and that means digging out of the snow.

Digging out the thundersnow

KELOLAND’s Tradition of Caring announces its winners.

Tradition Of Caring

The holiday shopping season is upon us, and so is the holiday market.

Holiday Market offers one day event with lots of vendors

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: December 10th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.