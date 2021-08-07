KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 7

A fired South Dakota Department of Corrections program director has filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunities Commission. Stefany Bawek was fired this week after being put on unpaid administrative leave by Governor Kristi Noem. Bawek was one of four people taken off the job after Noem’s office received an anonymous complaint alleging sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay, bad equipment and dangerous conditions in the state prison system. Bawek claims in her filing that she was fired in retaliation for reporting a sexual harassment allegation by another DOC female worker against former warden, Darin Young at a conference in Deadwood.

A Sioux Falls family was chased out of their home by an early morning fire in their basement. Fire Rescue responded to the home located near 49th Street and Cliff Avenue at 2:30 this morning. Crews quickly put out the fire. But a cat died in the fire. Neighbors, relatives and the Red Cross are helping the family with a place to stay.

Even though bikers have been in the Black Hills for several days already, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially kicked off on Friday. Bikers from across the country gathered to watch the opening ceremony which began with the Budweiser Clydesdales leading the way. This is the 81st annual rally and longtime rally-goers have seen many changes through the years.

