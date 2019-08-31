KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday August 31

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls casino. Officers responded to a holdup alarm at Joker’s Casino on West 12th Street at 12:45 a.m.

Police say a person showed a gun, then took money from a clerk and ran off.

The pain of loss and the hope for recovery were both on display during a candlelight vigil last night in Sioux Falls. People gathered in front of City Hall in downtown Sioux Falls to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in drug overdoes.

Animall lovers showed their generosity during our KELOLAND Media Group Pet Food Drive on Friday.Within just six hours, our viewers dropped-off more than 4-thousand pounds of dog and cat food for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

In Boredom Busters, it’s Round Three of the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge – LPGA Symetra Tour.Players will be competing for a purse of a quarter-million dollars at The Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls. Plus, Hawarden Derby Club is hosting a Demolition Derby. Drivers will be competing in six classes starting at 5 p.m. at the Hawarden, IA Events Complex. Admission is $5 and $10.

