KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday August 3

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

First-responders rescued a kayaker stranded in the Big Sioux River at Rotary Park last night.

Sioux Falls police spotted the kayaker caught against a large tree in the middle of the river.

Neighbors say they didn’t see any signs of neglect at a home in Brookings where a little girl starved to death. The 3-year-old died Wednesday at this rental home near the SDSU campus.

In weather, early this morning, SE SD has some showers and associated gusty winds. These showers will likely continue this morning but should fade out by the afternoon. These are not expected to be severe but isolated heavy rain is likely.



In Boredom Busters, you can try a variety of outdoor activities during Outdoor University at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. Activities include fishing, kayaking, archery, bb guns, paintball plus classes on shot-gunning techniques, and predator calling

