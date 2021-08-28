KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 28

A shooting in Rapid City has left a 16 year old girl dead. Officers were called to North Maple Avenue, near North Middle School, Friday morning for reports of gunfire. Investigators identified the victim as 16 year old McKenzie Garreaux. Police arrested 19 year old Nathanial Gray Eagle. Investigators say they recovered what they believe was the weapon used in the shooting near the scene. According to the state website, Garreaux was listed as a missing person last week.

A Brookings woman is still suffering from symptoms one year after contracting COVID-19. As a long hauler, Amanda Quam is frustrated that more people aren’t getting vaccinated and wearing masks where recommended.

Students and staff at a Sioux Falls middle school have extra reason to cheer for the South Dakota team competing in the Little League World Series. That’s because seven of the fourteen players on the Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars attend Memorial Middle School. The team’s success in Williamsport, Pennsylvania has been an exciting way to begin the new school year at Memorial.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.