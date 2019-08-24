KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday August 24

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

Fire heavily-damaged a home in Hartford early this morning. The call came in just after two o’clock this morning to the home located on the corner of 4th Street and North Main Avenue.

The house was fully-involved when crews arrived on the scene.

The start of football season marked a return to normalcy for the tornado-ravaged town of Burke, South Dakota last night. The high school team hosted Lyman in the season opener, two and a half weeks after a tornado ripped through town. The game offered a much-needed diversion from cleanup as the community came together to cheer their team.

In Boredom Busters, The Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo & Northern Bull Riding Tour will benefit at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.The rodeo, featuring barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and bull riding gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids.

For weather, in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a slow moving trough of low pressure will move over the Midwest, bringing KELOLAND passing rain and storm chances this weekend. At the surface, a weak frontal boundary will slowly move west to east through the area today through tomorrow.

