KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday August 17

Parkston Strong — that’s the message the community is spreading after a fiery car crash killed one teenager and injured three others. Authorities say Thursday afternoon, a car swerved to avoid a mud hole in the road.



It’s going to be a busy day for local non-profits handing out school supplies to thousands of kids in need.On Friday, volunteers at The Banquet filled backpacks with donated school supplies for today’s Project SOS distribution.Kids can pick up their backpacks and supplies today at Whittier Middle School form 9 a-m to 4 p-m.



A South Dakota World War II veteran received the VIP treatment ahead of the SIoux Falls Air Show. Motorcycles were part of the caravan escorting Marine fighter pilot Claude Hone to an event at the air guard base Friday. Hone is 99 years old and has been recovering from a fall earlier this year.



In Boredom Busters, The Sioux Falls Air Show: Power on the Prairie features aerial acrobatics, ground displays, kids activities and food vendors at the South Dakota Air National Guard Base. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Performances begin at 11 a.m. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.



