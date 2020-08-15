KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 15

Police have released surveillance pictures from Thursday night’s shooting in Sioux Falls that sent one person to the hospital. They show an unidentified person of interest and a white vehicle. If you see him or the vehicle, do not approach him, because police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Shop n Cart at 6th and Cleveland.

Authorities in western KELOLAND are once again reminding people to keep your distance from bison. This comes after a bison charged at a woman at Custer State Park this week. Park officials say that if people are anywhere near bison, it’s important they remain in or near their vehicle.

A South Dakota teacher’s unusual protest sign has turned her into a national celebrity, of sorts. LizzIe Hansen, a first-year special education teacher, appeared on CNN this week, after she had displayed a protest sign, in the shape of a tombstone, calling attention to wearing masks in schools.

