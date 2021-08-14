KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 14

South Dakota authorities need your help to find four children who are considered missing and endangered. 12 year old Trinity Cline, 13 year old Alyssa Knutson, 15 year old Ethan Port, and 15 year old Matthew Beeken are from the Brookings and Vermillion areas. Investigators say all four have been missing since Wednesday and are believed to be traveling together in a dark blue 2011 Buick Enclave with paper dealer plates. Authorities believe they may have traveled out of the state. If you see them, call police immediately.

A longtime downtown Sioux Falls landmark has been reduced to a pile of rubble. Demolition crews finished tearing down the old Sioux Steel Building, near Falls Park Friday, to make way for the ambitious 218 million dollar development called the Steel District.

The Sioux Falls Little League All Stars take on Nebraska this morning for the Midwest Regional Championship in Indianapolis. The game is a rematch from Thursday when Sioux Falls shut out the Nebraska team. Sioux Falls has already clinched a spot in the Little League World Series, which begins next week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

