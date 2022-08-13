Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakotans can now get fast-tracked toward getting their driver license renewed.

Driver license express station now open

Following the footsteps of legendary outlaw Jesse James from inside a pontoon

The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride

A Pine Ridge grandmother still doesn’t have answers for the death of grandson earlier this year.

‘Losing two kids within two months is just too much’

The Full Throttle Saloon draws thousands of bikers every year during the Rally. It also hosts some of the hottest bands in the country.

Backstage at the Full Throttle Saloon

A very important veteran returns to his battleship.

Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota

If you leave downtown Sturgis and make your way to Jackpine Gypsies, you’ll find more dirt bikes than Harleys.

Racing at the Rally

A letter from the bishop and new school policies are laying out the views of the Catholic diocese of Sioux Falls about participation of LGBTQ people in church or school.

‘Human sexuality in education settings’ guidelines updated by Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: August 13th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.