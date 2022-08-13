Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakotans can now get fast-tracked toward getting their driver license renewed.

Following the footsteps of legendary outlaw Jesse James from inside a pontoon

A Pine Ridge grandmother still doesn’t have answers for the death of grandson earlier this year.

The Full Throttle Saloon draws thousands of bikers every year during the Rally. It also hosts some of the hottest bands in the country.

A very important veteran returns to his battleship.

If you leave downtown Sturgis and make your way to Jackpine Gypsies, you’ll find more dirt bikes than Harleys.

A letter from the bishop and new school policies are laying out the views of the Catholic diocese of Sioux Falls about participation of LGBTQ people in church or school.

