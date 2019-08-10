KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday August 10

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

There will be more cleanup duty ahead for people in Gregory County following last night’s severe weather.The storms produced two tornadoes. This is a picture sent to us of a tornado near Dallas, South Dakota.

The emergency manager tells us the biggest problem now is flooded roads and plugged culverts from the heavy rain that accompanied the tornadoes in Gregory County. Check out this video of a big lightning strike in Pierre.The video came to us from Jaden just as the storms were starting to flare up.

In weather, Morning rain in east KELOLAND will exit by the lunch hour so the afternoon should bring decreasing clouds. Central and west SD is looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

In Boredom Busters, The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair wraps up today with PRCA Rodeo. The action gets out of the chute at 1:30 & 7 p.m. in the grandstand at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Rodeo is free with a fair admission, which costs $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.