KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, April 4

South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron has died. Glanzer had been in critical condition with COVID-19 in Avera’s intensive-care unit in Sioux Falls. Glanzer’s family confirms to KELOLAND News that he died Friday night.

The newest projections say COVID-19 won’t peak in South Dakota until mid-June. Governor Kristi Noem says 30 to 70 percent of South Dakotans could get the virus, but added that steps taken in recent weeks have cut the number of coronavirus cases at the peak in half.

Minnehaha County authorities arrested a man for an alleged assault involving a gun Friday evening. Deputies and members of the SWAT team negotiated with the suspect for about an hour before taking him into custody. 54-year-old Scott Nothdurft is charged with aggravated assault. Deputies say they are familiar with Nothdurft.