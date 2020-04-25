KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, April 25

South Dakota has passed two-thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19, including more than 17-hundred in Minnehaha County. Governor Kristi Noem is extending the stay-at-home order for vulnerable populations in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties for another two weeks.

The city of Sioux Falls is still stressing that people need to practice social distancing, but some are ignoring that recommendation. Neighbors near Heritage Park close to downtown have complained about large gatherings of people.

Sioux Falls police have arrested two people in connection with an arson this week. The fire broke out in the hallway of an apartment building on Rice Street Thursday. On Friday, police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Lewis Janis and 29-year-old Antoinette Marie Warren, for first-degree arson.