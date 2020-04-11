KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, April 11

With the latest number of cases in Sioux Falls, Governor Kristi Noem has directed the secretary of health to declare a public health emergency in Minnehaha County. This gives the Department of Health the authority to work with the judicial system to make sure people who may be violating orders such as quarantining, follow those orders.

Smithfield Food is closing its Sioux Falls plant today for three days of cleaning after the state announced 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the facility. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he believes Smithfield has made the right decisions “so far.”

Dozens of struggling families on the Rosebud Reservation will have food on their tables following a shopping spree by volunteers in Sioux Falls. Members of three Lutheran churches in northern Minnehaha County purchased groceries for about sixty families in the village of Horse Creek.