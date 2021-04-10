KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, April 10

Rapid City police are investigating shots fired Friday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department’s Twitter, there was a report of shots fired at 212 E. Blvd. Later, police spotted a “suspect” vehicle in the 1100 block of Farlow Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle fled into a nearby residence.

Sioux Falls’ newest restaurant is offering customers a menu bursting with flavor and steeped in culture. Tears of gratitude accompanied the servings of Indian tacos during Friday’s grand opening. Native American tradition blended with a modern, entrepreneurial spirit, create the ingredients for a successful and emotional launch of the Watecha Bowl restaurant.

The South Dakota Farmers Union is turning to Facebook to share why people in the agriculture industry got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters!

