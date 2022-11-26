SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Parade of Lights was held on the streets of downtown Sioux Falls Friday evening.

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the lighted floats.

If you missed it, you can watch a replay of our event livestream in the story below.

Small Business Saturday is the focus of the holiday shopping season today. Smaller retailers hope to be a destination for shoppers. On Friday, many people were out looking for deals.

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls opened at 6 a.m. and saw a steady stream of shoppers.

The Pride of the Dakotas band is back in South Dakota. Members spent the past several days in New York City, where they marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

After long days of visiting tourist attractions and practicing ahead of the parade, many of the musicians say they plan to catch up on sleep for the rest of their holiday break.

There’s no reason to let boredom be part of your weekend. From dirt bike racing to holiday events, the Saturday Boredom Busters is full of activities to enjoy.

