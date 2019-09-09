KELOLAND On The Go Monday, September 9

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

We have a very active week of weather in the forecast. Thunderstorms are developing Monday morning in central and eastern KELOLAND and some of them could turn severe by the afternoon, especially in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. More details in the Storm Center Update.

A deputy in western KELOLAND had a near miss when someone crashed into his patrol car. Authorities in Fall River County say officials got involved in a car chase near Oelrichs Sunday afternoon.

There will be a groundbreaking for the new State Veterans Cemetery near Sioux Falls. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Monday.

This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, a time where organizations and those personally affected by suicide are looking to get rid of the stigma on the subject. KELOLAND This Morning reporter Max Hofer has the story.

