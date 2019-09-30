KELOLAND On The Go Monday, September 30

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A big change in the weather is developing Monday across KELOLAND as summer exits and fall arrives in full force this week. More details in the Storm Center Update.

One person is dead after a stabbing in Brookings County. Officials say a 15-year-old ran away from the scene but later contacted authorities.

Starting Monday and lasting through the week, the South Dakota Supreme Court is set to hear several cases at USD’s School of Law. The cases range from a city-limits dispute, to murder appeals and an update in the GEAR UP case.

It’s something grabbing the attention of parents all over the country — vaping. The CDC has reported over 800 cases of lung injury and 12 confirmed deaths nationally tied to vaping.

Lincoln High School’s JROTC unit has been named in the National Navy Honors Program of 2019. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the story.

