KELOLAND On The Go Monday, September 23

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

FutureScan shows a quiet weather pattern Monday. Bright sunshine should give us afternoon highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s in most areas.

After a lot of preparation and excitement, this year’s Sanford International has come to a close. Rocco Mediate claimed the 2019 title. 

Organizers say the event drew a lot of spectators this year. They say the nice weather has helped draw in big crowds.

Monday is the first day of fall. The autumnal equinox began at 4:50 a.m. CDT. 

