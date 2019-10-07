KELOLAND On The Go Monday, October 7

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Big weather changes are coming to KELOLAND. Snow is in the forecast for later this week.

Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in northern Sioux Falls. The suspect was taken to the hospital, but we haven’t heard any details about his condition.

There was another shooting in central Sioux Falls Saturday night. Police say they got calls about gunshots in the area of 33rd Street and Duluth Avenue just before 11 p.m. No one was hurt.

Memorial Middle School has had an exciting year as the school has started a marching band. Over 190 students make up the Memorial Marching Mustangs.

