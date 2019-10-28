KELOLAND On The Go Monday, October 28

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

We are forecasting another chilly day in the forecast. Snow will also return to western KELOLAND. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

We expect to learn more details at Monday’s police briefing about a murder investigation in Sioux Falls. Late last night, police issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Max Bolden for first and second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two people, including a child, are dead after a crash involving a police car near Wanblee, South Dakota. The crash happened late Friday night on Highway 44 involving an Oglala Sioux Public Safety police car.

The Board of Education will vote whether to authorize an election for a bond issue next year in Rapid City. This comes after a Task Force developed a proposed facilities plan to address primary needs for the school district, including aging buildings, safety and security, updated learning environments and future growth.

The Glory House wants to provide its residents with more than just a temporary living situation. Starting November 6th, the house is kicking off a new campaign to add sober-living apartment complexes to its campus.

