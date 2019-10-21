KELOLAND On The Go Monday, October 21

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Strong winds will be a big headline the next day or so. You can see wind gusts this evening at 50-60 mph in much of southwestern Minnesota. More forecast details in the Storm Center Update.

Officials in Custer had a busy night. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, there was a partial collapse of the siding at Flora’s.

An incident at the Rushmore Mall was drawing a lot of attention in Rapid City. Police say they determined that no one fired the gun. One person was detained.

It’s big news for SDSU fans. College GameDay is coming to KELOLAND.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!