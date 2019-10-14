KELOLAND On The Go Monday, October 14

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

After the snow and cold this weekend, the forecast is looking better this week. For Monday, Highs in the 60s across the far south and 40s in the far north. More forecast details in the Storm Center Update.

Crews are getting ready to take to the ground and the air, in the search for a missing plane. Around 90 people and four aircrafts spent Sunday looking for the plane.

Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 6 was welcomed home by hundreds of well-wishers at the Sioux Falls Arena. KELOLAND News was there as the buses of veterans rolled in after a long day of touring the Washington, D.C.

It’s Native American Day and Sioux Falls is full of a day of activities celebrating the culture. One of the biggest events during this day is the Native American Day parade.

It was an impressive sight in western South Dakota. On Friday, four 2,000-pound bison bulls were released into the Badlands National Park.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!