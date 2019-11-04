KELOLAND On The Go Monday, November 4

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The top story Monday, death row inmate Charles Rhines is scheduled to be executed this afternoon. There are three pending court cases involving Rhines. Two are in the Supreme Court of the United States, and one is in the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Highs Monday will jump into the upper 30s and lower 40s along with some stronger northwest winds. We have more rain and snow on the way. Get the latest details in the Storm Center Update.

Authorities in western KELOLAND are asking area hunters for their help finding two missing people. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for two people: Larry Genzlinger and Serenity Dennard.

Keep KELOLAND Warm is branching out to help babies. KELOLAND Living host Ashley Thompson met a mother at the last coat giveaway who needed something for her baby, but the smallest coats were gone.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!