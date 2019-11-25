KELOLAND On The Go Monday, November 25

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND On The Go Wednesday, May 1

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

It’s going to be a busy week with active weather. The first storm of the week starts Tuesday and goes into early Wednesday, bringing wind-driven snow to the south and east. The latest details in the Storm Center Update.

A crash in northeastern KELOLAND ended with some area farmers rounding up loose cattle. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, a semi was heading south on Highway 15 when it went into the ditch and rolled onto the passenger side.

Officials are trying to track down a suspect after an armed robbery in Sioux Falls. It happened Saturday morning at a business at 41st Street and South Marion Road. 

Your shopping this season can have a huge impact on the community. Volunteers of America Dakotas and Lewis Drug are teaming up once again for their annual spirit trees. 

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests