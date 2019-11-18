KELOLAND On The Go Monday, November 18

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

South Dakota State Senator Stace Nelson says he is retiring from politics. He says injuries related to his time in the military have slowed him down through the years but he says that isn’t the only reason for his decision.

Two people are hurt after a crash in northeastern KELOLAND. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday near Highway 28 and Highway 15, which is a few miles east of the Toronto/Estelline exit on Interstate 29.

Crews were back outside this weekend, looking for Serenity Dennard. The girl has now been missing for more than 9 months.

A well-known Sioux Falls bridge is going to be closing for repairs. Dena Knutson, civil engineer with the city of Sioux Falls, tells us that the 8th Street bridge will be closed for construction from Spring 2020 to Fall 2020.

