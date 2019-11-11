KELOLAND On The Go Monday, November 11

1  of  21
Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

A crash in Sioux Falls ended with a Sioux Falls man facing DUI charges. Police say 19-year-old Brian Carpio-Rojas crashed near Raven Industries, along East 6th Street and First Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Friends and family will be honoring the life of a Sioux Falls high school student. Barry Grieve’s funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Celebrate Church in Sioux Falls.

Students at a KELOLAND elementary school got time to enjoy a special lunch with some very special guests. In honor of veterans day, several students shared a seat at the table with members of their family who have served or are currently serving our country.

Authorities in western KELOLAND are on the lookout for an escaped inmate. Officials say Jonah Burning Breast left his community service job site in Rapid City without permission.

KELOLAND Media Group is honoring veterans with our Veterans Voices Special. Veterans Voices airs at 6:30 p.m. CST Monday on KELO-TV.

