KELOLAND On The Go Monday, June 24

Look for nice temperatures Monday with just isolated thunderstorms possible late in the day. Heat and humidity will build across KELOLAND this week. More details in the Storm Center Update.

A South Dakota judge will hear arguments on whether to set an execution date for a man convicted of stabbing death nearly 30 years ago during a burglary at a doughnut shop. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says in a court filing that Charles Rhines “has eluded justice for 27 years“ and it’s time for his execution to be carried out in early November.

A story you’ll hear more about Monday: They were grown women with jobs and families, but both found themselves addicted to methamphetamine. Now the two women are brining that kind of support for recovery from substance use disorder to Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has a preview of her story Monday night.

Several departments were out for a water rescue in Moody County over the weekend. The Moody County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the rescue happened at the dam in Flandreau.

