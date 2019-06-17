KELOLAND On The Go Monday, June 17

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Volunteers from KELOLAND Media Group will be outside our studios in Downtown Sioux Falls collecting used books for Reach Literacy. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the details on how to get involved. 

We are hoping to learn more at Monday’s police briefing about a drowning at Covell Lake this weekend. One kayaker is dead and another is recovering after both capsized on the Sioux Falls lake Saturday night. 

Another story you’ll be hearing more about is the Arch of Dreams. The second half of the massive sculpture arrived in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

In weather, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this week as highs stay a bit below normal, mainly in the 70s. More details in the latest Storm Center Update. 

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!

