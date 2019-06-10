KELOLAND On The Go Monday, June 10

Here’s Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Scattered rain chances will return to KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. Below normal temperatures will be rule to start, but warmer numbers likely later this week. More forecast details in the latest Storm Center Update.

With temperatures dipping as low at the 60’s this week, that might make it tough for those looking to dip their toes into the pools around Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Max Hofer has the story.

We hope to learn more about a weekend shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police say several people were arguing when one person took out a handgun and began firing, shooting three men on Saturday afternoon.

A sinkhole showed up in Lincoln County over the weekend. Officials are using this to remind you to be careful when you’re driving because sinkholes can open up unexpectedly.

This year marks 47 years since Rapid City experienced devastating flooding. 15 inches of rain fell in the Black Hills during a six-hour period from June 9-10 in 1972.

