KELOLAND On The Go Monday, July 8

A campground in South Central South Dakota is opening up Monday after being closed for most of the season. The North Point campground has been closed since Memorial Day.

Scattered t-storms have developed across parts of eastern KELOLAND Monday morning. More rain will be on the way later Monday. Get the details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Construction crews begin major upgrades to Mt. Rushmore this week. The multi-million dollar projects will lead to clearer views of the mountain carvings as well as make it easier to walk in the park.

Depending on where you live in Sioux Falls, you may notice some road crews in your neighborhood in the coming weeks. That’s because the Slurry Seal program has officially kicked off.

A big national story, Bill DeBlasio, the Mayor of New York City, has invited the world champion U.S. women’s soccer team to a ticker tape parade in Manhattan’s “Canyon of Heroes” on Wednesday.



