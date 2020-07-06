KELOLAND On The Go Monday, July 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know to start your day.

Authorities have released the names of two people killed in motorcycle crashes last month.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, on June 7, 38-year-old Braden Erickson was driving on St. Onge Road northeast of Spearfish when he failed to take a curve. He went off the road and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet. Erickson received life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. He died on July 1. South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

On June 26, 42-year-old Thomas Deel, who was driving the motorcycle, and 42-year-old Trella Deel from Oklahoma were heading east on Highway 14 west of Lead when the driver failed to take the curve. They went into the ditch and both were thrown from the motorcycle. Thomas Deel was pronounced dead at the scene. Trella Deel suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota Public Safety says one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. Details are limited at the moment, but authorities say the crash happened on I-29 close to the Tea exit around 4:30 p.m.

It was a deadly holiday weekend on South Dakota roads.

A car struck a man walking on a road west of Winner early Saturday morning. The man died at the scene.The highway patrol says charges are pending against the driver.

A motorcyclist was killed when he was struck by a car north of Hot Springs Friday night. The highway patrol says the 37-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

Three alarm fire happened on Sunday in Meade County.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in Meade County. Crews first arriving on scene found the building fully engulfed in flames.