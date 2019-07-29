KELOLAND On The Go Monday July 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Good Monday morning! Here are highlights from the day’s KELOLAND on the Go.

The new week gets off to a sunny start with highs across most of KELOLAND in the 70s.

Review the KELOLAND Weather forecast in the latest Storm Center Update.

We’re expecting to learn new information on a crash Sunday in Sioux Falls between a car and power pole. It happened at 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Authorities on the scene told KELOLAND News the driver did go to the hospital.

A weekend concert in Sioux Falls set an attendance record. Levitt at the Falls hosted an estimated 8,000 people at the Brule concert Saturday evening.

Severe storms moved through KELOLAND Sunday night. The weather brought a number of severe thunderstorm warnings, strong wind gusts and even some reports of tornadoes to the area. Check out photos sent in by viewers online.