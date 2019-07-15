KELOLAND On The Go Monday, July 15

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The hot weather will be a big story this week. The worst of the heat will build by Thursday and Friday. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

Sioux Falls police are investigating reports of gunshots in an eastside neighborhood. Officers tell KELOLAND news they found bullet casings on the ground near 12th Street and Lowell Avenue near the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Fire crews in Pennington County are investigating a fire that killed several pets. Authorities say the fire started at a home along Meadow Lane in Rapid Valley.

The national nonprofit KaBoom recently gave a grant to the Volunteers of America, Dakotas. This gives them the funds to assemble a brand-new playground outside their Youth Center.

