KELOLAND On The Go, Monday July 1

Several tornadoes touched down in South Dakota over the weekend. We have received several pictures and video of what appears to be a tornado near Lucas, South Dakota, which is about 60 miles south of Chamberlain.

People in Kadoka and Tabor will be able to talk with FEMA agents today as the agency sets up its mobile disaster recovery centers. The center will be set up at the Kadoka Fire Hall and Tabor Fire Hall until July 3rd.

Starting Monday, conceal carry laws in South Dakota are drastically changing. The new gun law eliminates the permit requirements to carry a concealed weapon.

And, hot temperatures to continue today in KELOLAND, with the possibility of severe weather. More details in the latest Storm Center Update.

