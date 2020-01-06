KELOLAND On The Go Monday, January 6

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The Sioux Falls School District is looking for your help in finding a new superintendent. The district is hosting a public forum at the Instructional Planning Center for members to voice their thoughts.

We’ll manage one more day with above average temperatures before the numbers return closer to average. Strong winds will be back in western South Dakota, while eastern KELOLAND will have much lighter wind speeds.

A woman wanted in connection with a Sioux Falls murder is in custody. Krista Kruckenberg is behind bars this morning. We reported for you in late October that Kruckenberg was wanted for two charges of accessory to the murder of Benjamin Donahue III on October 26 in Sioux Falls.

West Mall 7 movie theatre in Sioux Falls is closed this morning after a fire in a heating unit damaged part of their front lobby. The fire happened Sunday morning.

The Minnesota above average temperatures outlasted the New Orleans Saints Sunday 26-20 in overtime. They now move on to face San Francisco on Saturday, kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!